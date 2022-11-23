Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -2.87% last month.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Tyra Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: TYRA) stock priced at $7.15, down -2.45% from the previous day of trading, for the closing price of $6.95. TYRA’s price has ranged from $4.93 to $27.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -167.80%. With a float of $38.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.00 million.

In an organization with 25 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Tyra Biosciences Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 94.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 17, was worth 1,640,312. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 125,000 shares at a rate of $13.12, taking the stock ownership to the 6,448,359 shares.

Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.36 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -167.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tyra Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: TYRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tyra Biosciences Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 48.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.2 million. That was better than the volume of 75769.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, Tyra Biosciences Inc.’s (TYRA) raw stochastic average was set at 18.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.83. However, in the short run, Tyra Biosciences Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.11. Second resistance stands at $7.45. The third major resistance level sits at $7.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.20. The third support level lies at $5.86 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tyra Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: TYRA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 294.12 million, the company has a total of 42,197K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -26,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -12,510 K.