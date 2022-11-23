U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -8.12%

On November 21, 2022, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) opened at $12.77, lower -3.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.87 and dropped to $12.02 before settling in for the closing price of $13.22. Price fluctuations for SLCA have ranged from $8.72 to $21.54 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 14.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 75.50% at the time writing. With a float of $74.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.59 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1863 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.39, operating margin of +2.94, and the pretax margin is -3.36.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 85.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 518,093. In this transaction EVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 35,879 shares at a rate of $14.44, taking the stock ownership to the 200,197 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 06, when Company’s SVP General Counsel sold 32,230 for $12.83, making the entire transaction worth $413,668. This insider now owns 85,692 shares in total.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.12) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -3.06 while generating a return on equity of -5.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA)

The latest stats from [U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., SLCA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.61 million was inferior to 1.18 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.77.

During the past 100 days, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s (SLCA) raw stochastic average was set at 52.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.41. The third major resistance level sits at $13.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.71. The third support level lies at $11.40 if the price breaches the second support level.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) Key Stats

There are currently 75,709K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 991.74 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,104 M according to its annual income of -33,760 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 418,810 K and its income totaled 32,070 K.