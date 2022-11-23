Unisys Corporation (UIS) soared 5.53 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

November 22, 2022, Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) trading session started at the price of $4.35, that was 5.53% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.595 and dropped to $4.26 before settling in for the closing price of $4.34. A 52-week range for UIS has been $4.22 – $23.10.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -6.10% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -33.70%. With a float of $65.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.69 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 16300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.09, operating margin of +8.60, and the pretax margin is -22.47.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Unisys Corporation stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 211,714. In this transaction Executive VP and CFO of this company sold 10,028 shares at a rate of $21.11, taking the stock ownership to the 45,296 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 23, when Company’s SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary sold 4,333 for $22.05, making the entire transaction worth $95,543. This insider now owns 57,472 shares in total.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.08) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -21.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to -47.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Unisys Corporation (UIS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Unisys Corporation (UIS)

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.83 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Unisys Corporation’s (UIS) raw stochastic average was set at 3.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 278.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 125.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.70 in the near term. At $4.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.14. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.03.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) Key Stats

There are 67,786K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 318.22 million. As of now, sales total 2,054 M while income totals -448,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 461,200 K while its last quarter net income were -40,100 K.