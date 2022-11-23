WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) posted a -35.68% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) kicked off on November 22, 2022, at the price of $0.2598, down -21.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2598 and dropped to $0.182 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. Over the past 52 weeks, WISA has traded in a range of $0.25-$2.05.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 38.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 57.40%. With a float of $15.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.95 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 44 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.50, operating margin of -175.98, and the pretax margin is -180.68.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of WiSA Technologies Inc. is 5.40%, while institutional ownership is 14.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 8,448. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 4,827 shares at a rate of $1.75, taking the stock ownership to the 53,966 shares.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.23) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -180.71 while generating a return on equity of -97.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at WiSA Technologies Inc.’s (WISA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.12 million, its volume of 0.31 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, WiSA Technologies Inc.’s (WISA) raw stochastic average was set at 2.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 132.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4941, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7936. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2435 in the near term. At $0.2906, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3213. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1657, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1350. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0879.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.39 million has total of 17,119K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,540 K in contrast with the sum of -11,820 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 940 K and last quarter income was -4,650 K.