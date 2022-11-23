Zscaler Inc. (ZS) average volume reaches $2.48M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

November 22, 2022, Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) trading session started at the price of $134.68, that was 0.62% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $137.33 and dropped to $131.60 before settling in for the closing price of $135.92. A 52-week range for ZS has been $114.21 – $373.74.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 54.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -43.40%. With a float of $85.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.37 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4975 employees.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Zscaler Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Zscaler Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 50.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 18, was worth 576,925. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 3,825 shares at a rate of $150.83, taking the stock ownership to the 141,279 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 30, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 20,000 for $168.00, making the entire transaction worth $3,360,000. This insider now owns 270,599 shares in total.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 7/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.2) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -43.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 52.33% during the next five years compared to -48.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Zscaler Inc. (ZS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 76.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zscaler Inc. (ZS)

Looking closely at Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.5 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.63.

During the past 100 days, Zscaler Inc.’s (ZS) raw stochastic average was set at 28.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $152.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $178.40. However, in the short run, Zscaler Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $138.86. Second resistance stands at $140.96. The third major resistance level sits at $144.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $133.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $129.50. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $127.40.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) Key Stats

There are 143,052K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 19.28 billion. As of now, sales total 1,091 M while income totals -390,280 K. Its latest quarter income was 318,060 K while its last quarter net income were -97,650 K.