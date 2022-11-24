A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) as it 5-day change was -15.03%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 11.60% to $13.85, before settling in for the price of $12.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NOAH posted a 52-week range of $11.78-$45.07.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 11.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 261.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $67.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $47.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $941.52 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.75.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 3148 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 1,643,610 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 503,115. The stock had 3.71 Receivables turnover and 0.42 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +94.07, operating margin was +25.23 and Pretax Margin of +30.24.

Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Asset Management industry. Noah Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 84.60%, in contrast to 44.20% institutional ownership.

Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +30.61 while generating a return on equity of 17.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Noah Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 261.90% and is forecasted to reach 3.34 in the upcoming year.

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.54, and its Beta score is 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.14.

In the same vein, NOAH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.50, a figure that is expected to reach 0.74 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH)

[Noah Holdings Limited, NOAH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.63% While, its Average True Range was 1.32.