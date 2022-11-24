A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) as it 5-day change was -6.18%

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) open the trading on November 23, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -8.08% to $2.05. During the day, the stock rose to $2.73 and sunk to $1.94 before settling in for the price of $2.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WAFU posted a 52-week range of $1.93-$6.70.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 17.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.49 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.62.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 72.07%, in contrast to 0.30% institutional ownership.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.00%.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.20, and its Beta score is 0.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.83. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.63.

In the same vein, WAFU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.17.

Technical Analysis of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU)

[Wah Fu Education Group Limited, WAFU] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.