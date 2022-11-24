AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) EPS growth this year is 34.40%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE: AB) started the day on November 23, 2022, with a price decrease of -0.58% at $40.93. During the day, the stock rose to $41.775 and sunk to $40.79 before settling in for the price of $41.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AB posted a 52-week range of $31.31-$55.66.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 11.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 34.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $100.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $96.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $41.65.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Asset Management Industry. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 11.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 13, this organization’s Director sold 1,400 shares at the rate of 40.61, making the entire transaction reach 56,854 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,914. Preceding that transaction, on May 11, Company’s Gl Head of Compl & Gen Counsel sold 5,000 for 38.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 194,900. This particular insider is now the holder of 44,334 in total.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.71) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 34.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.61 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -9.81% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE: AB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.25. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.08, and its Beta score is 1.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.29.

In the same vein, AB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.39, a figure that is expected to reach 0.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE: AB), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.3 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.36 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.51% While, its Average True Range was 1.26.