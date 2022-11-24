Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) EPS is poised to hit -0.01 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on November 23, 2022, Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: AAU) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.56% to $0.24. During the day, the stock rose to $0.25 and sunk to $0.23 before settling in for the price of $0.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AAU posted a 52-week range of $0.20-$0.49.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 25.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $137.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $131.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $33.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2320, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.2686.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Gold industry. Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.20%, in contrast to 5.90% institutional ownership.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 25.30%.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: AAU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 27.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02.

In the same vein, AAU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Almaden Minerals Ltd., AAU], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.19 million was lower the volume of 0.58 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.86% While, its Average True Range was 0.0157.