Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) went down -4.39% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 23, 2022, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.39% to $2.18. During the day, the stock rose to $2.38 and sunk to $2.17 before settling in for the price of $2.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AAOI posted a 52-week range of $1.48-$6.14.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -4.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -25.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $63.96 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.62.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2534 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.59, operating margin was -26.83 and Pretax Margin of -25.60.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.40%, in contrast to 33.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 10, this organization’s insider sold 50,490 shares at the rate of 2.15, making the entire transaction reach 108,478 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 174,842. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 08, Company’s President and CEO bought 44,443 for 2.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 97,766. This particular insider is now the holder of 894,466 in total.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.3) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -25.60 while generating a return on equity of -20.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.78 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -25.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.30.

In the same vein, AAOI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.20, a figure that is expected to reach -0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Applied Optoelectronics Inc., AAOI]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.14 million was inferior to the volume of 0.68 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.