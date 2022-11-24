Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $27.19: Right on the Precipice

As on November 23, 2022, Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) remained unchanged at $27.17. During the day, the stock rose to $27.33 and sunk to $26.365 before settling in for the price of $27.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RCUS posted a 52-week range of $16.74-$48.80.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 131.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.19.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 366 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +98.16, operating margin was +14.17 and Pretax Margin of +14.27.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 74.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 16, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 12,677 shares at the rate of 26.28, making the entire transaction reach 333,152 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 130,942. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 17, Company’s President sold 2,537 for 22.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 56,116. This particular insider is now the holder of 210,037 in total.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.94) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +13.80 while generating a return on equity of 7.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 131.90% and is forecasted to reach -4.83 in the upcoming year.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.74. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $75.26, and its Beta score is 0.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.78. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.80.

In the same vein, RCUS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.36, a figure that is expected to reach -1.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -4.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Arcus Biosciences Inc., RCUS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.57 million was lower the volume of 0.89 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.91% While, its Average True Range was 1.74.