Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) PE Ratio stood at $5.16: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE: ARW) set off with pace as it heaved 0.74% to $110.19, before settling in for the price of $109.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARW posted a 52-week range of $89.38-$137.95.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 103.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $61.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $99.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $112.48.

Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electronics & Computer Distribution industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 15, this organization’s SVP, Chief Information Officer sold 6,000 shares at the rate of 112.03, making the entire transaction reach 672,180 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,381. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 09, Company’s Director sold 1,550 for 121.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 188,982. This particular insider is now the holder of 101 in total.

Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $5.63) by $0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 103.60% and is forecasted to reach 16.22 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 21.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE: ARW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.71. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.16, and its Beta score is 1.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.18.

In the same vein, ARW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 21.37, a figure that is expected to reach 5.69 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 16.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW)

Going through the that latest performance of [Arrow Electronics Inc., ARW]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.55 million was inferior to the volume of 0.55 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.76% While, its Average True Range was 2.65.