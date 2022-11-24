Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) EPS is poised to hit -2.56 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) started the day on November 23, 2022, with a price decrease of -1.04% at $118.84. During the day, the stock rose to $122.80 and sunk to $116.07 before settling in for the price of $120.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASND posted a 52-week range of $61.58-$148.80.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 11.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -22.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $57.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $56.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $111.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $101.52.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$2.1) by $0.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.40% and is forecasted to reach -9.55 in the upcoming year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 191.94.

In the same vein, ASND’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -8.87, a figure that is expected to reach -2.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -9.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.34 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.46 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.25% While, its Average True Range was 6.38.