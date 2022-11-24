Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $80.90K

As on November 23, 2022, Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.03% to $0.17. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1702 and sunk to $0.1501 before settling in for the price of $0.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTOG posted a 52-week range of $0.14-$3.12.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of -68.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -60.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 101.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $100.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $82.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.39 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2880, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6152.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 11 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -109.71, operating margin was -3149.59 and Pretax Margin of -2777.57.

Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Bit Origin Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.40%, in contrast to 0.30% institutional ownership.

Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +32.34 while generating a return on equity of 0.40.

Bit Origin Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 101.60%.

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 121.93.

In the same vein, BTOG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.00.

Technical Analysis of Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Bit Origin Ltd, BTOG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.12 million was lower the volume of 0.34 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.20% While, its Average True Range was 0.0379.