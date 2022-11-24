Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) posted a -8.88% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on November 22, 2022, with Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) stock priced at $1.21, down -3.91% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.32 and dropped to $1.1503 before settling in for the closing price of $1.28. BWV’s price has ranged from $0.91 to $90.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -87.30%. With a float of $8.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.34 million.

The firm has a total of 5 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. is 18.20%, while institutional ownership is 21.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22, was worth 124,206. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 30,269 shares at a rate of $4.10, taking the stock ownership to the 2,650,351 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s Director sold 29,636 for $3.94, making the entire transaction worth $116,766. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -110.59.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -87.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.09

Technical Analysis of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Blue Water Vaccines Inc., BWV], we can find that recorded value of 1.41 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s (BWV) raw stochastic average was set at 4.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 164.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 248.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3166. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4031. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4863. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1469, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0637. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9772.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 18.02 million, the company has a total of 13,745K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -3,420 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -3,870 K.