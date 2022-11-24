Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) 14-day ATR is 0.05: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) started the day on November 23, 2022, with a price increase of 4.52% at $0.28. During the day, the stock rose to $0.305 and sunk to $0.265 before settling in for the price of $0.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BBLG posted a 52-week range of $0.25-$6.78.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 54.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 43.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.33 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6454, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4750.

Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. Bone Biologics Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 47.09%, in contrast to 0.30% institutional ownership.

Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bone Biologics Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 43.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in the upcoming year.

Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05.

In the same vein, BBLG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.33, a figure that is expected to reach -0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.12 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.5 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.0501.