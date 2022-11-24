Can Lam Research Corporation’s (LRCX) drop of -7.16% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On November 22, 2022, Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) opened at $452.41, higher 1.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $456.39 and dropped to $444.18 before settling in for the closing price of $450.15. Price fluctuations for LRCX have ranged from $299.59 to $731.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 16.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 21.80% at the time writing. With a float of $136.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.89 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 17700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.62, operating margin of +31.14, and the pretax margin is +30.22.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lam Research Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 46. In this transaction Director of this company sold 0 shares at a rate of $432.71, taking the stock ownership to the 2,131 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 30, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer & EVP sold 34,895 for $439.11, making the entire transaction worth $15,322,590. This insider now owns 97,821 shares in total.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $9.53) by $0.89. This company achieved a net margin of +26.80 while generating a return on equity of 74.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.66% during the next five years compared to 28.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lam Research Corporation (LRCX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 34.87, a number that is poised to hit 9.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 28.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.73 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 20.80.

During the past 100 days, Lam Research Corporation’s (LRCX) raw stochastic average was set at 67.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $398.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $464.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $459.95 in the near term. At $464.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $472.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $447.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $439.85. The third support level lies at $435.53 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) Key Stats

There are currently 136,379K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 62.74 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 17,227 M according to its annual income of 4,605 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,074 M and its income totaled 1,426 M.