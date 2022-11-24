Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) 14-day ATR is 0.60: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO) flaunted slowness of -10.84% at $1.81, as the Stock market unbolted on November 23, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $2.1039 and sunk to $1.76 before settling in for the price of $2.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CDIO posted a 52-week range of $1.67-$10.25.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.79 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.55.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. industry. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.80%, in contrast to 55.60% institutional ownership.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 19747.28.

Technical Analysis of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc., CDIO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.11 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.46.