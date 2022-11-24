CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) last month volatility was 7.17%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 5.05% at $0.95, before settling in for the price of $0.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CEAD posted a 52-week range of $0.83-$13.50.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -108.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.74 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0042, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4886.

CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. CEA Industries Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 15.80% institutional ownership.

CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) Earnings and Revenue Records

CEA Industries Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -108.60%.

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.60.

In the same vein, CEAD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.07.

Technical Analysis of CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.12 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.81 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.0737.