Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD) latest performance of 3.76% is not what was on cards

As on November 23, 2022, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ADD) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.76% to $0.83. During the day, the stock rose to $0.8408 and sunk to $0.7602 before settling in for the price of $0.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADD posted a 52-week range of $0.73-$35.92.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -18.20% for the last half of the decade. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3594, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.6467.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 55 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.61, operating margin was -477.62 and Pretax Margin of -467.39.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Entertainment industry. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.93%, in contrast to 1.00% institutional ownership.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -467.39 while generating a return on equity of -123.14.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ADD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.37.

In the same vein, ADD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.21.

Technical Analysis of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Color Star Technology Co. Ltd., ADD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.16 million was lower the volume of 0.44 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.1097.