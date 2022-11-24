Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $10.58: Right on the Precipice

As on Wednesday, Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (AMEX: EVV) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.39% to $10.34, before settling in for the price of $10.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EVV posted a 52-week range of $8.89-$13.30.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $116.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $116.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.58.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Asset Management industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 23, this organization’s Trustee bought 8,000 shares at the rate of 13.10, making the entire transaction reach 104,765 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,000.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (AMEX: EVV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.82.

In the same vein, EVV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07.

Technical Analysis of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund, EVV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.31 million was lower the volume of 0.33 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.