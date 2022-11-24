Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) volume hits 0.4 million: A New Opening for Investors

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) open the trading on November 23, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -7.29% to $0.20. During the day, the stock rose to $0.22 and sunk to $0.1962 before settling in for the price of $0.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ELYS posted a 52-week range of $0.22-$3.88.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 38.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $21.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3696, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1661.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 97 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +97.03, operating margin was -20.96 and Pretax Margin of -33.71.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Gambling industry. Elys Game Technology Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.50%, in contrast to 8.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 20, this organization’s Director bought 3,000 shares at the rate of 3.28, making the entire transaction reach 9,840 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 869,759. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 15, Company’s Director bought 3,000 for 3.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,450. This particular insider is now the holder of 866,759 in total.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.09) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -33.07 while generating a return on equity of -79.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Elys Game Technology Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in the upcoming year.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.14.

In the same vein, ELYS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.77, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS)

[Elys Game Technology Corp., ELYS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.0315.