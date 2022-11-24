eMagin Corporation (EMAN) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.17 million

eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) open the trading on November 23, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.30% to $0.85. During the day, the stock rose to $0.89 and sunk to $0.84 before settling in for the price of $0.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EMAN posted a 52-week range of $0.55-$2.15.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $78.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $77.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $66.93 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7775, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8637.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 103 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.63, operating margin was -38.25 and Pretax Margin of -19.99.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. eMagin Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 13.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 10, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 14,021 shares at the rate of 1.02, making the entire transaction reach 14,301 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,990,326. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 26, Company’s 10% Owner sold 10,400 for 1.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,796. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,004,347 in total.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.03) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -19.99 while generating a return on equity of -30.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

eMagin Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.80%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for eMagin Corporation (EMAN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $106.25, and its Beta score is 1.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.43.

In the same vein, EMAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.01.

Technical Analysis of eMagin Corporation (EMAN)

[eMagin Corporation, EMAN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.0631.