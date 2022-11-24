Enservco Corporation (ENSV) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $570.34K

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 23, 2022, Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.69% to $2.61. During the day, the stock rose to $2.69 and sunk to $2.54 before settling in for the price of $2.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ENSV posted a 52-week range of $0.55-$8.76.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was -9.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -28.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.57 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.09.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 81 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -47.06, operating margin was -74.34 and Pretax Margin of -50.67.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Enservco Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.01%, in contrast to 24.10% institutional ownership.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.03) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -52.45 while generating a return on equity of -203.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Enservco Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -28.50%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 25.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Enservco Corporation (ENSV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.57.

In the same vein, ENSV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.22, a figure that is expected to reach -0.19 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Enservco Corporation (ENSV)

Going through the that latest performance of [Enservco Corporation, ENSV]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.23 million was inferior to the volume of 2.09 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.