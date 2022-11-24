GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) Open at price of $1.23: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) started the day on November 23, 2022, with a price increase of 5.83% at $1.27. During the day, the stock rose to $1.29 and sunk to $1.17 before settling in for the price of $1.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GRNA posted a 52-week range of $1.09-$15.80.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -110.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $139.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $82.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $224.56 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.9294, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.8785.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. GreenLight Biosciences Holdings’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 25.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 11, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 3,061,224 shares at the rate of 3.92, making the entire transaction reach 11,999,998 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,919,155. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 11, Company’s 10% Owner bought 6,505,102 for 3.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 25,500,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 22,348,123 in total.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -16.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -110.90% and is forecasted to reach -1.00 in the upcoming year.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 53.47.

In the same vein, GRNA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.31, a figure that is expected to reach -0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.41 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.39 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.1751.