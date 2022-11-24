Griffon Corporation (GFF) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.55

Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 0.44% to $36.24, before settling in for the price of $36.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GFF posted a 52-week range of $16.32-$36.42.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 9.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 41.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $46.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.63.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 6700 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.48, operating margin was +12.10 and Pretax Margin of -9.51.

Griffon Corporation (GFF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Tools & Accessories industry. Griffon Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.70%, in contrast to 76.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 22, this organization’s Director bought 2,500 shares at the rate of 28.04, making the entire transaction reach 70,100 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,430. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 21, Company’s Director bought 3,000 for 26.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 79,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 72,561 in total.

Griffon Corporation (GFF) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.99) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of -10.10 while generating a return on equity of -44.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

Griffon Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 41.60% and is forecasted to reach 3.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.41% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Griffon Corporation (GFF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.50. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.39, and its Beta score is 1.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.75.

In the same vein, GFF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.52, a figure that is expected to reach 0.80 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Griffon Corporation (GFF)

[Griffon Corporation, GFF] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.40% While, its Average True Range was 1.60.