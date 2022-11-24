Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 455,840 K

A new trading day began on November 22, 2022, with Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) stock priced at $25.92, down -0.35% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.95 and dropped to $25.89 before settling in for the closing price of $25.99. GRIN’s price has ranged from $13.16 to $28.98 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 4.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 398.30%. With a float of $11.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.96 million.

In an organization with 596 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.55, operating margin of +30.89, and the pretax margin is +29.08.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is 22.70%, while institutional ownership is 32.50%.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +26.78 while generating a return on equity of 45.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 26.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 398.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.45, a number that is poised to hit 1.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.41 million. That was better than the volume of 0.39 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.’s (GRIN) raw stochastic average was set at 96.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.93. However, in the short run, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.94. Second resistance stands at $25.97. The third major resistance level sits at $26.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.85. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.82.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 491.84 million, the company has a total of 19,250K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 455,840 K while annual income is 118,930 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 107,220 K while its latest quarter income was 22,150 K.