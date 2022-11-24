Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR) latest performance of 2.48% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 23, 2022, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE: ASR) set off with pace as it heaved 2.48% to $241.50. During the day, the stock rose to $246.46 and sunk to $238.09 before settling in for the price of $235.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASR posted a 52-week range of $174.83-$251.02.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 14.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 203.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $30.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $18.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $220.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $211.09.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Airports & Air Services industry. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 51.50%, in contrast to 19.50% institutional ownership.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.92) by $0.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 203.40% and is forecasted to reach 11.90 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE: ASR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.73. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.90, and its Beta score is 1.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.75.

In the same vein, ASR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 16.21, a figure that is expected to reach 3.69 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V., ASR]. Its last 5-days volume of 73380.0 indicated improvement to the volume of 53393.0 it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.32% While, its Average True Range was 6.86.