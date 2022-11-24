Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) EPS growth this year is 12.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 23, 2022, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.45% to $6.16. During the day, the stock rose to $6.38 and sunk to $6.06 before settling in for the price of $6.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, INDO posted a 52-week range of $2.61-$86.99.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $58.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.78.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 28 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -34.69, operating margin was -248.78 and Pretax Margin of -248.04.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 62.15%, in contrast to 1.60% institutional ownership.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -248.04 while generating a return on equity of -60.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.69 in the upcoming year.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 23.36.

In the same vein, INDO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.82, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, INDO]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.26 million was inferior to the volume of 3.83 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.