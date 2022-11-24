Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) 14-day ATR is 0.53: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 5.10% at $9.89, before settling in for the price of $9.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IAS posted a 52-week range of $6.63-$24.39.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -56.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $155.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $153.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.49 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.06.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 99.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 04, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 821 shares at the rate of 7.40, making the entire transaction reach 6,076 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 62,966. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 14, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 885 for 8.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,158. This particular insider is now the holder of 66,876 in total.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.02) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -56.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in the upcoming year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.78. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.59.

In the same vein, IAS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.41 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.53 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.54.