JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE) return on Assets touches 0.01: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: JCSE) started the day on November 23, 2022, with a price increase of 29.63% at $0.77. During the day, the stock rose to $0.82 and sunk to $0.5805 before settling in for the price of $0.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JCSE posted a 52-week range of $0.55-$23.99.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -99.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8288.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 90 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.34, operating margin was +0.73 and Pretax Margin of +0.01.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 75.10%, in contrast to 0.60% institutional ownership.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +0.01 while generating a return on equity of 0.04.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -99.90%.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: JCSE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.32.

In the same vein, JCSE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.04.

Technical Analysis of JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: JCSE), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.13 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.7 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.0852.