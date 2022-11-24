Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) Open at price of $2.50: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) flaunted slowness of -8.77% at $1.97, as the Stock market unbolted on November 23, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $2.51 and sunk to $1.915 before settling in for the price of $2.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JFIN posted a 52-week range of $1.57-$4.13.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 24.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 86.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $105.15 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.26.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 706 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +80.40, operating margin was +24.26 and Pretax Margin of +32.90.

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Jiayin Group Inc. industry. Jiayin Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 0.90% institutional ownership.

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.32) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +26.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Jiayin Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 86.70%.

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.17, and its Beta score is 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.33.

In the same vein, JFIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.68, a figure that is expected to reach 0.35 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Jiayin Group Inc., JFIN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 36752.0 it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.