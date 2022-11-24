Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) 20 Days SMA touch 9.06%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) started the day on November 23, 2022, with a price increase of 4.78% at $8.76. During the day, the stock rose to $8.835 and sunk to $8.35 before settling in for the price of $8.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LWLG posted a 52-week range of $5.39-$20.30.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -142.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $112.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $112.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.56.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. Lightwave Logic Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.47%, in contrast to 22.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 12, this organization’s Chief Exec. Officer bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 9.98, making the entire transaction reach 9,985 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 63,643. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 14, Company’s Director sold 35,121 for 10.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 362,870. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lightwave Logic Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -142.20%.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 24.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.66.

In the same vein, LWLG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.18.

Technical Analysis of Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.45 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.05 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.67.