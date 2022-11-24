LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) EPS growth this year is -11.60%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 23, 2022, LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.11% to $0.38. During the day, the stock rose to $0.4174 and sunk to $0.38 before settling in for the price of $0.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LIQT posted a 52-week range of $0.37-$6.27.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 5.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -11.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.52 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4158, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4974.

LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls industry. LiqTech International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.90%, in contrast to 22.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 19, this organization’s Director bought 95,000 shares at the rate of 0.55, making the entire transaction reach 52,250 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 220,125. Preceding that transaction, on May 18, Company’s Director bought 97,125 for 0.52, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 50,505. This particular insider is now the holder of 125,125 in total.

LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by -$0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

LiqTech International Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -11.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.87.

In the same vein, LIQT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.64, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT)

Going through the that latest performance of [LiqTech International Inc., LIQT]. Its last 5-days volume of 94960.0 was inferior to the volume of 0.32 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 1.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.0421.