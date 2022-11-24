MarineMax Inc. (HZO) recent quarterly performance of -22.85% is not showing the real picture

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE: HZO) open the trading on November 23, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.37% to $32.07. During the day, the stock rose to $32.65 and sunk to $31.86 before settling in for the price of $32.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HZO posted a 52-week range of $27.40-$61.06.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 17.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 49.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 101.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $21.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $671.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $38.48.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2067 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.91, operating margin was +11.49 and Pretax Margin of +11.35.

MarineMax Inc. (HZO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 13, this organization’s Director sold 4,601 shares at the rate of 32.63, making the entire transaction reach 150,131 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,480. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 26, Company’s Director sold 3,000 for 40.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 122,250. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,990 in total.

MarineMax Inc. (HZO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.25) by $0.48. This company achieved a net margin of +8.58 while generating a return on equity of 28.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 101.00% and is forecasted to reach 6.98 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 49.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE: HZO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MarineMax Inc. (HZO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.54. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.62, and its Beta score is 1.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.48.

In the same vein, HZO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.85, a figure that is expected to reach 1.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MarineMax Inc. (HZO)

[MarineMax Inc., HZO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.38% While, its Average True Range was 1.48.