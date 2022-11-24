Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) surge 3.00% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) started the day on November 23, 2022, with a price increase of 2.58% at $85.77. During the day, the stock rose to $86.08 and sunk to $82.96 before settling in for the price of $83.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MTH posted a 52-week range of $62.51-$125.01.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 11.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 40.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 75.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $74.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $81.55.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1773 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.80, operating margin was +18.72 and Pretax Margin of +18.57.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Residential Construction Industry. Meritage Homes Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 99.06% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 31, this organization’s Director sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 78.79, making the entire transaction reach 157,580 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,000. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 15, Company’s SVP – Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,000 for 87.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 87,920. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,443 in total.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $7.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $6.45) by $0.65. This company achieved a net margin of +14.34 while generating a return on equity of 27.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 75.30% and is forecasted to reach 14.07 in the upcoming year.

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.31, and its Beta score is 1.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.54.

In the same vein, MTH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 25.90, a figure that is expected to reach 7.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 14.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.21 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.39 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.28% While, its Average True Range was 3.11.