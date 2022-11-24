MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $29.15K

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) open the trading on November 23, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 11.08% to $2.41. During the day, the stock rose to $2.45 and sunk to $2.10 before settling in for the price of $2.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YGMZ posted a 52-week range of $1.24-$3.38.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -175.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $14.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $55.62 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.01.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 81 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +8.71, operating margin was -2.81 and Pretax Margin of -4.63.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Trucking industry. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 67.40%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -5.41 while generating a return on equity of -2.66.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -175.80%.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.20.

In the same vein, YGMZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.06.

Technical Analysis of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ)

[MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, YGMZ] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 96.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.