Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NISN) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.46

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) open the trading on November 23, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.80% to $0.48. During the day, the stock rose to $0.505 and sunk to $0.48 before settling in for the price of $0.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NISN posted a 52-week range of $0.45-$11.03.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 42.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 165.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $22.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.52 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5454, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7464.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 178 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.85, operating margin was +23.92 and Pretax Margin of +25.54.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NISN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Credit Services industry. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.63%, in contrast to 11.50% institutional ownership.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NISN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +19.03 while generating a return on equity of 23.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 165.80%.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NISN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $0.34, and its Beta score is 1.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.65.

In the same vein, NISN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.40.

Technical Analysis of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NISN)

[Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd, NISN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.0419.