No matter how cynical the overall market is Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) performance over the last week is recorded 4.72%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 23, 2022, Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.89% to $1.11. During the day, the stock rose to $1.2562 and sunk to $0.9651 before settling in for the price of $1.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BON posted a 52-week range of $0.93-$6.47.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 80.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.41 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6596, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.8742.

Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Bon Natural Life Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 52.42%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership.

Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bon Natural Life Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 80.90%.

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bon Natural Life Limited (BON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.78.

In the same vein, BON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.60.

Technical Analysis of Bon Natural Life Limited (BON)

Going through the that latest performance of [Bon Natural Life Limited, BON]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.11 million was inferior to the volume of 0.21 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.1950.