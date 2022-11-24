No matter how cynical the overall market is CarMax Inc. (KMX) performance over the last week is recorded -7.60%

On November 22, 2022, CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) opened at $66.49, higher 1.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $67.34 and dropped to $65.81 before settling in for the closing price of $66.21. Price fluctuations for KMX have ranged from $54.85 to $152.28 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 15.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 54.10% at the time writing. With a float of $156.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $158.80 million.

In an organization with 32647 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

CarMax Inc. (KMX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21, was worth 1,473,836. In this transaction EVP, General Counsel & CHRO of this company sold 15,555 shares at a rate of $94.75, taking the stock ownership to the 4,988 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 18, when Company’s EVP and CITO sold 3,456 for $93.91, making the entire transaction worth $324,553. This insider now owns 8,769 shares in total.

CarMax Inc. (KMX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 8/30/2022, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.39) by -$0.6. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.30% during the next five years compared to 16.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CarMax Inc. (KMX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.95, a number that is poised to hit 0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CarMax Inc. (KMX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.84 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.85 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.30.

During the past 100 days, CarMax Inc.’s (KMX) raw stochastic average was set at 23.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $89.50. However, in the short run, CarMax Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $67.72. Second resistance stands at $68.29. The third major resistance level sits at $69.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $64.66.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) Key Stats

There are currently 158,015K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.72 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 31,900 M according to its annual income of 1,151 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,145 M and its income totaled 125,910 K.