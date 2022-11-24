No matter how cynical the overall market is CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) performance over the last week is recorded 1.56%

As on November 23, 2022, CSG Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGS) started slowly as it slid -0.34% to $61.31. During the day, the stock rose to $62.08 and sunk to $60.78 before settling in for the price of $61.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CSGS posted a 52-week range of $51.28-$66.58.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $30.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $58.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $59.90.

CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. CSG Systems International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 98.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 18, this organization’s EVP, COO & Pres-RMDM sold 9,885 shares at the rate of 58.06, making the entire transaction reach 573,923 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 165,274. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 25, Company’s SVP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,500 for 61.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 92,297. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,616 in total.

CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.84) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.20% and is forecasted to reach 3.82 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CSG Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.74. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $47.09, and its Beta score is 0.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.80.

In the same vein, CSGS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.30, a figure that is expected to reach 0.92 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [CSG Systems International Inc., CSGS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.17 million was lower the volume of 0.22 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.88% While, its Average True Range was 1.75.