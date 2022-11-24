No matter how cynical the overall market is FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT) performance over the last week is recorded -1.25%

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (NYSE: FLT) open the trading on November 23, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.82% to $189.83. During the day, the stock rose to $191.68 and sunk to $188.07 before settling in for the price of $191.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FLT posted a 52-week range of $161.69-$265.30.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 9.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $74.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $71.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $183.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $219.66.

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. FLEETCOR Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.70%, in contrast to 94.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 12, this organization’s Group President, Global Fleet sold 1,379 shares at the rate of 223.38, making the entire transaction reach 308,037 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,250.

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $3.82) by $0.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.00% and is forecasted to reach 17.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.08% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (NYSE: FLT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.97. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.62, and its Beta score is 1.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.65.

In the same vein, FLT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.15, a figure that is expected to reach 3.92 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 17.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT)

[FLEETCOR Technologies Inc., FLT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.67% While, its Average True Range was 5.86.