No matter how cynical the overall market is Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) performance over the last week is recorded 0.54%

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) on November 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $123.31, soaring 0.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $124.63 and dropped to $122.49 before settling in for the closing price of $123.05. Within the past 52 weeks, RJF’s price has moved between $84.86 and $126.00.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 12.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 71.00%. With a float of $193.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.70 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 15000 workers is very important to gauge.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Raymond James Financial Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 77.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 167,131. In this transaction Chairman Emeritus of this company sold 1,350 shares at a rate of $123.80, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s Pres-GlobEq&Inv Banking-RJA sold 4,000 for $106.75, making the entire transaction worth $427,004. This insider now owns 21,096 shares in total.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.63% during the next five years compared to 22.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Trading Performance Indicators

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.98, a number that is poised to hit 2.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF)

The latest stats from [Raymond James Financial Inc., RJF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.07 million was inferior to 1.25 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.14.

During the past 100 days, Raymond James Financial Inc.’s (RJF) raw stochastic average was set at 93.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $110.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $103.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $124.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $125.69. The third major resistance level sits at $126.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $122.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $121.41. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $120.32.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 26.13 billion based on 215,825K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 11,003 M and income totals 1,509 M. The company made 2,831 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 439,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.