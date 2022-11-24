No matter how cynical the overall market is Titan International Inc. (TWI) performance over the last week is recorded 4.45%

Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI) flaunted slowness of -0.78% at $15.25, as the Stock market unbolted on November 23, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $15.9699 and sunk to $15.22 before settling in for the price of $15.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TWI posted a 52-week range of $6.69-$19.81.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 179.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $62.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $956.33 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.55.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 7500 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.34, operating margin was +4.78 and Pretax Margin of +2.87.

Titan International Inc. (TWI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Titan International Inc. industry. Titan International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.00%, in contrast to 81.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 07, this organization’s President & CEO sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 14.66, making the entire transaction reach 366,448 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 227,413. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 25, Company’s Secretary and General Counsel sold 32,600 for 16.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 524,534. This particular insider is now the holder of 153,785 in total.

Titan International Inc. (TWI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.66) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +2.79 while generating a return on equity of 24.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

Titan International Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 179.70% and is forecasted to reach 2.34 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Titan International Inc. (TWI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.66. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.97, and its Beta score is 2.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.45. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.06.

In the same vein, TWI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.55, a figure that is expected to reach 0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Titan International Inc. (TWI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Titan International Inc., TWI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.49 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.64.