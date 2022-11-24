No matter how cynical the overall market is Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (HOWL) performance over the last week is recorded -2.14%

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HOWL) started the day on November 23, 2022, with a price increase of 5.78% at $1.83. During the day, the stock rose to $1.99 and sunk to $1.72 before settling in for the price of $1.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HOWL posted a 52-week range of $1.62-$16.32.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -621.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $54.11 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.6235, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.7621.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (HOWL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.45%, in contrast to 77.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 15, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 3,000 shares at the rate of 13.41, making the entire transaction reach 40,242 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 122,157.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (HOWL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.43) by -$0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -621.50% and is forecasted to reach -1.99 in the upcoming year.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HOWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (HOWL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.95.

In the same vein, HOWL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.14, a figure that is expected to reach -0.57 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (HOWL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HOWL), its last 5-days Average volume was 81940.0 that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.17 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.2713.