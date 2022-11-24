Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) is 5.49% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE: NMZ) set off with pace as it heaved 0.09% to $10.90, before settling in for the price of $10.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NMZ posted a 52-week range of $9.70-$15.19.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $105.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $105.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.85.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Asset Management industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 26, this organization’s Trustee bought 1,500 shares at the rate of 12.33, making the entire transaction reach 18,495 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,500.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE: NMZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.81.

In the same vein, NMZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.02.

Technical Analysis of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ)

Going through the that latest performance of [Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund, NMZ]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.41 million was inferior to the volume of 0.51 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.72% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.