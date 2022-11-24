OceanPal Inc. (OP) volume hits 0.46 million: A New Opening for Investors

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) started the day on November 23, 2022, with a price decrease of -0.67% at $0.22. During the day, the stock rose to $0.227 and sunk to $0.214 before settling in for the price of $0.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OP posted a 52-week range of $0.20-$12.09.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 101.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $29.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2754, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4761.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +69.42, operating margin was +10.04 and Pretax Margin of +10.04.

OceanPal Inc. (OP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. OceanPal Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.11%, in contrast to 3.70% institutional ownership.

OceanPal Inc. (OP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +10.04 while generating a return on equity of 0.32.

OceanPal Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 101.70%.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for OceanPal Inc. (OP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.93.

In the same vein, OP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03.

Technical Analysis of OceanPal Inc. (OP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.2 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.96 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.0243.