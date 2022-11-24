P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) average volume reaches $79.04K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on November 23, 2022, P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.11% to $5.35. During the day, the stock rose to $5.62 and sunk to $4.8231 before settling in for the price of $5.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PIII posted a 52-week range of $3.40-$16.73.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $243.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.43.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 450 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -4.82, operating margin was -29.49 and Pretax Margin of -32.06.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. P3 Health Partners Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 38.45%, in contrast to 52.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 28, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 15,000 shares at the rate of 4.83, making the entire transaction reach 72,450 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,545,264.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -24.55 while generating a return on equity of -114.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

P3 Health Partners Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.30% and is forecasted to reach -2.03 in the upcoming year.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.32.

In the same vein, PIII’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.37, a figure that is expected to reach -0.77 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [P3 Health Partners Inc., PIII], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.14 million was better the volume of 0.11 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.58.