Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) last week performance was 27.23%

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) established initial surge of 3.21% at $2.57, as the Stock market unbolted on November 23, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $2.58 and sunk to $2.3001 before settling in for the price of $2.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, STBX posted a 52-week range of $1.37-$46.21.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 805.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $116.22 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.90.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 17 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +98.11, operating margin was +67.58 and Pretax Margin of +67.59.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. industry. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 64.44%, in contrast to 0.30% institutional ownership.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +45.72 while generating a return on equity of 308.38.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 805.50%.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 19.37.

In the same vein, STBX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.06.

Technical Analysis of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., STBX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.46 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.87% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.