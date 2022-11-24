PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) volume hits 0.35 million: A New Opening for Investors

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) flaunted slowness of -0.73% at $21.81, as the Stock market unbolted on November 23, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $21.87 and sunk to $21.63 before settling in for the price of $21.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PBFX posted a 52-week range of $10.65-$22.60.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 13.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $63.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.91.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 89 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +60.27, operating margin was +55.00 and Pretax Margin of +43.11.

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the PBF Logistics LP industry. PBF Logistics LP’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.20%, in contrast to 30.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 20, this organization’s Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 21.81, making the entire transaction reach 436,224 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,042,592. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 03, Company’s Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 sold 70,000 for 19.27, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,348,641. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,062,592 in total.

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.61) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +43.11 while generating a return on equity of 73.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

PBF Logistics LP’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.45 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.46% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PBF Logistics LP (PBFX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.59. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.01, and its Beta score is 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.83. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.00.

In the same vein, PBFX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.42, a figure that is expected to reach 0.61 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PBF Logistics LP (PBFX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [PBF Logistics LP, PBFX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.27 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.57.